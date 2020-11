People walk past the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 10, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

JPMorgan's top-rated equity strategist Marko Kolanovic said Friday that the positive news about Pfizer's vaccine candidate was a "game-changer" that could help the market jump more than 10% in the next few months.

Kolanovic, the bank's head of macro quantitative and derivatives strategy, said in a note that the expected vaccine should spur investors to look through the rising Covid-19 cases this winter and focus on the economic recovery ahead.