Morgan Stanley says housing discrimination has taken a huge toll on the economy

In addition to its human toll, racial housing inequality is exacting an economic price that has cost nearly 800,000 jobs, $400 billion in tax revenue and prevented about five million from owning homes, according to a Morgan Stanley analysis.

Disparities in home ownership are a root cause of wealth disparities across society, the Wall Street firm said in research that also looked at the rising unaffordability of rental housing and how that fits into the broader issue.

The analysis found that Blacks still have a harder time getting a mortgage than Whites, causing a snowball effect that results in lower credit ratings, pushing minorities into lower-quality housing and further into the fringes of society.

"Inequality compounds in exactly the same way as interest — small, nearly negligible differences accrue into significant gaps over time," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a lengthy report. "Racial inequality in access to homeownership is real, is compounding existing inequality, and is contributing to a rental affordability crisis that's especially acute among lower-income earners."

Though rising, the homeownership rate for Blacks remains well below that of Whites, Asians and Hispanics.

The rate as of the third quarter of 2020 was 46.4% for Blacks, compared to 67.4% for Whites, according to the Census Bureau. The Black rate was 41.5% at the beginning of 2016; the gap with Whites then was 22 percentage points, while it currently is 21 points.