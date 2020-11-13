Stocks making the biggest moves midday: DraftKings, Cisco, Unity, Palantir & more

Here are the stocks making the biggest moves in midday trading.

DraftKings — The sports gaming stock jumped 5% after DraftKings reported a smaller-than-expected loss for the third quarter and said it had more than 1 million unique payers. CEO Jason Robins said in a release that the unusually packed sports calendar during the quarter helped drive engagement.

Cisco Systems — Shares of Cisco Systems popped more than 6% after beating on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly results. The equipment maker reported earnings of 76 cents per share on revenue of $11.9 billion. Wall Street forecast earnings of 70 cents per share on revenue of $11.85 billion, according to Refinitiv. Demand for Cisco's products continues to get a boost from remote working.

Unity Software — Unity shares jumped more than 11% after the software company posted its first quarterly earnings report since going public. Unity reported a loss of 97 cents per share on revenue of $200.8 million. CNBC does not compare reported earnings and revenue to Wall Street estimates for a company's first report as a public company, as uncertain share counts can skew expectations. Unity also said it expects 2020 revenue to grow between 38.8% and 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Palantir — Shares of the software company jumped 5.5% after Palantir reported its first quarterly results as a public company. Palantir earned 9 cents per share on revenue of $289.4 million.

Disney — Shares of the media giant rose 1.7% after reporting a loss of 20 cents per share, far less dramatic than the loss of 71 cents per share expected by analysts for its quarterly results, according to Refinitiv. Disney said its streaming service, Disney+, now has more than 73 million paid subscribers. The strong report lead to a handful of upgrades and price target hikes from Wall Street firms, most notably RBC's Street high target of $170 per share.

Delta Air Lines, United, Carnival, Norwegian — Travel stocks rose broadly on Friday as investors again bet on the stocks that would benefit the most after a successful vaccine. Shares of Delta and United rose 5.4% and 4.9%, respectively, while Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings both added more than 5%.

Spectrum Brands — Shares of Spectrum Brands popped nearly 3% after reporting adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.72 per share, beating estimates of $1.24, according to Refinitiv. The household products company also topped revenue estimates. Spectrum said it got a boost from a recovery from COVID-19 related supply chain disruptions.

Farfetch — Shares of the fashion company rose more than 8.5% in midday trading after it reported an adjusted third-quarter loss of 17 cents per share, smaller than the 40-cent loss that analysts had been anticipating. The online seller of luxury fashion goods also saw revenue come in well above estimates.

Revlon — Revlon shares fell more than 13% in midday trading after the beauty products maker reported a third straight quarter of losses. Revlon said it lost $44.5 million, or 83 cents per share in the three months ended Sept. 30. Adjusted per-share earnings were 58 cents. Sales fell 20% to $477.1 million.

— CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald, Thomas Franck and Fred Imbert contributed to this story.