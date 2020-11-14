'It's time to come home' — acting Pentagon chief wants to end America's wars in the Middle East

Christopher Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on "Threats to the Homeland" on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 24, 2020.

WASHINGTON — In his first message to U.S. military forces, acting Pentagon chief Chris Miller said he was "weary of war" and that it was time to end America's conflicts in the Middle East.

On Monday, Miller ascended to the Pentagon's acting Secretary of Defense role after President Donald Trump's sudden termination of Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

"Indeed, this fight has been long, our sacrifices have been enormous, and many are weary of war — I'm one of them — but this is the critical phase in which we transition our efforts from a leadership to supporting role," Miller wrote in an early Saturday morning message to Department of Defense employees.

"We are not a people of perpetual war — it is the antithesis of everything for which we stand for which our ancestors fought. All wars must end," he added, writing that the U.S. was "on the verge of defeating Al Qaida and its associates."

"We met the challenge; we gave it our all. Now, it's time to come home," Miller wrote.