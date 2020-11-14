Op-Ed: Trump will remain President-elect Biden's greatest obstacle even after he takes office

U.S. President Donald Trump turns away in the rain after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider as he attends a Veterans Day observance in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2020. Carlos Barria | Reuters

President Donald Trump's continued refusal to concede 2020 elections poses a host of national security dangers. However, the most hazardous of them all won't be found on the conventional list of threats that occupy Washington's legion of foreign policy experts. That doesn't mean there isn't potential for increased peril across the usual list of concerns: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea or terrorism. It's just none of them – as significant as they are – pose as existential a danger to U.S. interests at home and abroad as the growing prospect of continued domestic political polarization and growing cultural divides. Those, in turn, prompt adversaries to seek advantage by fueling these divisions and finding advantage in them. It leaves even the most hopeful of allies, encouraged by President-elect Joe Biden's commitment to restoring a more traditional U.S. approach to international common cause, hedging their bets. President Trump's actions following his electoral defeat, which won't alter the outcome that he leaves office on Jan. 20 next year, underscore his intention to emerge as the Republican Party's most significant force and thus a continued international rallying point for populist and nationalist politicians across the world. The failure thus far of a host of such leaders globally to recognize President-elect Biden's victory underscores this reality. They have included Russia's Vladimir Putin, Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro, and Mexico's Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša has congratulated Trump on his victory. The closer Trump's day of departure comes, the more he talks to friends about preparing the ground for a 2024 run to retake the office he is so reluctantly leaving. He promises to be as untraditional a former president, remaining in the spotlight through whatever means prove to be most effective, as he has been in office. President-elect Biden wishes to counter President Trump's continued influence and fulfill his goal of being the unifying leader for all Americans and for global democracies. If he can do that, his team believes he could be one of those transformative presidents that comes along now and again at historic moments. What could be more so than our time of health crisis, economic threats, authoritarian resurgence around China's rise and democratic weakness?

President-elect Joe Biden discusses protecting the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and his health care plans during a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware, November 10, 2020. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

To achieve that outcome, his team first must slay the Trump Dragon, which remains their most significant obstacle. To do so, they'll need to study the four central motivations for President Trump's actions that have followed the Nov. 3 elections. These include: Trump maintaining his leadership of the Republican Party. He is determined to remain the kingmaker for primaries and state races, while at the same time being able to kill candidacies that have been disloyal to him. It would be shortsighted not to take seriously Trump's musings about running again for president at age 78 in 2024. Even if he doesn't run, just the suggestion he might would keep him at the center of national and international attention. Trump emerging from his electoral defeat with enough standing and authority to refinance his business and get new loans. By all accounts, he is under significant financial pressure, including a debt load of anywhere from $400 million to $1 billion. To maintain his brand, he'll need to finance it, including the possibility, reported by Axios, that he's planning to launch a digital media channel to compete with Fox. Achieving immunity from federal prosecution. President Trump believes law may allow him to even pardon himself, a concept that almost certainly would be tested, up to and including the Supreme Court. Trump also has other options: he could resign before Jan. 20 and have Vice President Mike Pence pardon him. President-elect Biden on the campaign trail has said he wouldn't pardon Trump. Finally, Trump would want to protect his family members and ensure they could continue to pursue their business and political interests. The dilemma for the Biden team is that if President Trump achieves these four goals, he is far more likely to retreat quietly from office. However, his success in doing so also would ensure that he would remain as an immovable obstacle. Republican leaders, particularly those in the Senate, who have failed to criticize President Trump or call for him to concede the election, privately cite several motivations. First, they say they don't want to corner Trump, which they believe would make him more difficult, and they are trying to provide him room to make his own decision to step away. Second, they recognize he won more than 72 million national votes, the most of any Republican presidential candidate in history, and thus he will have continued influence on their political futures. Finally, the Republican party is focused on winning the two Senate runoffs in Georgia in January, where more than $100 million is likely to be spent on get-out-the-vote efforts. What's at stake in Georgia is whether Republicans will hold the Senate. Even those Republicans who want Trump far from the scene don't see mileage in a confrontation with him that could risk Georgia.