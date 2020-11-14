Investors see an ‘All clear’ for a reopening rally. Are they right this time?

Wised-up market watchers are quick to sneer and jeer when small investors start to cheer a stock rally.

And cheer they did last week, reacting to a clear election result and encouraging news on Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine trials with an emotional burst of buying at Monday's open, the largest inflow for equity funds in years and one of the biggest jumps in retail-investor optimism on record.

Given that the crowd is known to be wrong at extremes, skeptics last week quickly seized on this evidence that the public perceived "All clear" as a warning that fuel for further market gains was running low.

There's no doubt that investors who had stayed in a defensive crouch ahead of the "known unknowns" of the presidential election and vaccine-development efforts before finally grabbing for stocks last week on what seemed like a moment of clarity ended up buying much higher than they could have.

When the S&P 500 opened higher by some 3% to start Monday, it was 11% above than it closed just ten days earlier, when all the talk was of "uncertainty" and downside risk. And this, just two weeks after we made the case that investors were fearful enough to set up a late-year rebound attempt. One can understand folks want in on a fourth-quarter rally, but the S&P is already up 6.6% this quarter, more than the average gain for the October-December period.

Yet just because they paid up for having waited doesn't mean they bought a market top.

The history of such sudden bursts of relief among the public shows they're not typically the greatest entry points but also far from automatic rally killers.

Nearly $45 billion in net inflows rushed toward equity funds in the latest week, which Bank of America calls an all-time record.

As the chart here shows, the last comparable intake was in January 2018, a month when a furious rally crested in the afterglow of a long-awaited bullish catalyst, the passage of the Trump tax cut weeks earlier. The market soon skidded into a jarring correction, then a choppy sideways phase, before returning to those highs within months.