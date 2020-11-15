Emirates eyes return to profitability in 2022 as new travel corridors open

Emirates expects to return to profitability in the next two years, as new travel corridors open and the global aviation industry attempts to rebound from the worst crisis in its history.

"I believe that within the next 18 months, two years, we will return ourselves to profitability," Emirates President Tim Clark told CNBC in an exclusive interview on Sunday.

"We will certainly be cash positive during the course of the back end of next year, returning to profitability in (financial year) 2022-2023," he added.

Earlier this week, Emirates Group reported a loss of $3.8 billion for the first half of the year, its first loss in 30 years, as the coronavirus-related lockdowns brought global air passenger travel to a halt. Revenue collapsed 74 percent to $3.7 billion dollars.

"There are a lot of things that can change that," Clark said, flagging a number of key concerns still hanging over the sector. "We are an international company trading on the whole of the world's operations."

His comments come after new warnings from IATA that the industry cannot slash costs sufficiently to neutralize severe cash burn and avoid bankruptcies in 2021.

"Cash is king," Clark said. "As long as we can keep our cash position in good shape, we believe that we'll be ready to re-enter the markets, as well and as large as we always did."

Emirates said it was tapping into its cash reserves to ensure it had access to sufficient funding to sustain operations. It has cut almost 25 percent of its staff, and the Government of Dubai stepped in to inject $2 billion by way of an equity investment in an effort to support its recovery.

"We believe things will restore themselves fairly quickly. I'm not one of those people who believe it's going to take a long time or that it won't come back in the way that it was," Clark added.

"I tend to believe we will be as good as we were in the pre-Covid days as an airline."