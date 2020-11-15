SpaceX Crew-1 live launch updates: NASA monitoring weather but 'still a go' for tonight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida — SpaceX and NASA are preparing to launch the Crew-1 mission on Sunday evening. It's the company's first fully operational astronaut launch and the beginning of regular missions to the International Space Station.

"With this milestone NASA and SpaceX have changed the historical arc of human space transportation," NASA director of commercial spaceflight development Phil McAlister told reporters ahead of the launch.

The launch is scheduled to liftoff at 7:27 p.m. ET from launchpad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

You can watch NASA's live webcast of the launch below: