Apple hit with two privacy complaints in Europe over its mobile tracking tool for advertisers

LONDON — Apple on Monday found itself the target of two complaints from Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems, who has successfully fought Facebook in historic legal battles twice before.

Schrems' Vienna-based non-profit group, Noyb, filed complaints in Germany and Spain alleging Apple's use of a tracking code on iPhones, called IDFA, breaches European law.

IDFA, or Identifier for Advertisers, is a unique device ID number used by advertisers to better target ads and estimate their effectiveness. The practice doesn't yet require user consent, and Noyb argues this is required under EU privacy rules.

"The IDFA is placed into the device without the user's consent," Stefano Rosetti, data protection lawyer at Noyb, told CNBC. "We find that this constitutes a violation of the so-called "cookie law" ... which prohibits the installation of trackers of any sort without the user consent."

Apple was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

Apple had originally planned to require developers on its iOS mobile operating system to allow users to opt out of such tracking. But it took the decision to delay this change to early 2021 after warnings over the impact it could have on Facebook and other mobile advertisers.

However, Noyb's Rosetti doesn't think this feature would make a difference.