'Rule of the jungle': Health expert sounds the alarm on fair access to Covid vaccines

Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration taken taken April 10, 2020.

LONDON — High-income countries have adopted an approach akin to the "rule of the jungle" when it comes to securing supplies of prospective coronavirus vaccines, according to an expert in global health, governance, and infectious diseases.

It is likely to have significant repercussions for the volume of vaccines available for low-income countries in the coming months, Suerie Moon, co-director of the Global Health Centre at the Graduate of Institute of Geneva, told CNBC Monday.

There is growing optimism that a coronavirus vaccine could help bring an end to the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 1.31 million lives worldwide.

Moderna said Monday that preliminary late-stage trial data showed its vaccine was more than 94% effective in preventing Covid-19. Last week, Pfizer and BioNTech said an early analysis of their vaccine candidate showed it was over 90% effective in preventing coronavirus infections.

The race to deliver a vaccine coincides with a scramble to secure future supplies, even before their safety and efficacy have been established.

"I think from a public health perspective of course what we want to see is that the people first in line to get the vaccine are those who are at greatest risk of infection and at greatest risk of becoming severely ill. And this is true both within countries and across countries," Moon told CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" on Monday.

"Unfortunately, what we have been seeing over the last few months is in fact more of a rule of the jungle type of situation where we have the countries that have the greatest resources primarily in Europe, in North America, Japan for example … who have managed to get a much, much larger volume of vaccines secure than the rest of the world."

She added that all countries should introduce a set of arrangements to ensure that health workers, people with underlying medical conditions, and older people are among those to have priority access to any prospective vaccines.