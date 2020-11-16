HBO Max is finally launching on Amazon Fire TV

(L-R) TNT, TBS, truTV, HBO & HBO Max Content Acquisition EVP Michael Quigley, HBO Max CCO and TNT, TBS, & truTV President Kevin Reilly and HBO Max Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey appear onstage during the HBO Max executive session segment of the 2020 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 15, 2020 in Pasadena, California.

WarnerMedia's HBO Max will begin rolling out this week on Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets, roughly six months after its launch.

HBO Max debuted in May for phones and a variety of smart TV platforms, but was notably absent from two of the largest streaming TV platforms: Amazon Fire TV and Roku. It has yet to launch on Roku.

Starting Tuesday, the HBO app on Fire devices will automatically update to HBO Max, and users can sign in with their existing HBO credentials. Current HBO Max customers can access the app on their Fire devices using their existing credentials. New customers can subscribe to the streaming service directly in the app, for $14.99 per month. It's also available for people who already subscribe to HBO through Amazon Prime Video Channels.

The terms of WarnerMedia's and HBO's deal were not disclosed. The companies had been in negotiations for several months.

