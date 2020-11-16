Skip Navigation
Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: AT&T, Chewy, Chipotle, McAfee & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Needham initiated Chewy as buy.
  • Wells Fargo resumed coverage of T-Mobile as overweight.
  • Wells Fargo resumed coverage of AT&T as underweight.
  • Evercore ISI initiated Take-Two and Activision Blizzard as outperform.
  • Jefferies downgraded Tilray to underperform from hold.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated McAfee as overweight.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on Norwegian to $1 from $11.
  • Piper Sandler raised its price target on Chipotle to $1,745 from $1,514.
  • JPMorgan upgraded Tapestry to overweight from neutral.
Pedestrians walk by a T-Mobile store in New York.
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday: