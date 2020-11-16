Virgin Galactic's next spaceflight test delayed due to New Mexico Covid-19 restrictions

Virgin Galactic's stock dropped after the company said that it's next spaceflight test is now indefinitely delayed due to new COVID-19 restrictions implemented by New Mexico.

"We will be minimizing our New Mexico operations to the greatest degree possible. While these new restrictions cause us to adjust our flight schedule, we take this pause in stride and will be prepared to resume our pre-flight procedures and announce a new test flight window as soon as we can," Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said in a statement.

While the company's manufacturing and development facilities are in California's Mojave Desert, its base of operations is at Spaceport America in New Mexico.

The space tourism company on Nov. 5 said that the next spaceflight test was scheduled for a launch window between Nov. 19 and Nov. 23. It is planned to be the first of two test spaceflights before Virgin Galactic flies founder Sir Richard Branson and then begins commercial operations.

Shares of Virgin Galactic fell as much as 8% in premarket trading from its previous close of $22.27.