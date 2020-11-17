$160 million mansion will be the most expensive ever auctioned

A $160 million mansion in Beverly Hills, California, is headed to the auction block, making it the most expensive listing ever to auction.

The nine-acre estate, called Villa Firenze, will be sold to the highest bidder, with no reserve, by Concierge Auction next month. Its billionaire owner, Steven Udvar-Hazy, first listed the property in 2018 for a reported $165 million.

"We look forward to finding an owner as unique as this piece of real estate on auction day," Udvar-Hazy said in a statement.

The estate is the largest in North Beverly Park, an exclusive gated community that's been home to Denzel Washington, Eddie Murphy, Sylvester Stallone, Rod Stewart and Kimora Lee Simmons. The property has over 20,000 square feet of living space, with three guest residences, 13 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms and 8 half-baths.