China's Pinduoduo expects online grocery sales to double this year

Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo is on track this year to double last year's online grocery sales, a senior executive with the company told CNBC.

David Liu, vice president of Pinduoduo, said the coronavirus pandemic has profoundly changed the way people buy groceries — and that's generated demand for the company in China.

"There is a change in terms of how people want to satisfy their daily grocery needs, and they want more selection," Liu told CNBC's Arjun Kharpal as part of the annual East Tech West conference. "People are also looking for an alternative to the traditional wet markets and supermarkets that they normally have access to."

Pinduoduo "sold 136.4 billion yuan (USD 19.3 billion) of fresh produce on its platform" last year, Liu said. He added the company is "close to doubling that this year."