Chinese shoppers are willing to spend more money, says CEO of Alibaba's InTime department store chain

Chen Xiaodong, VP of Alibaba and CEO of InTime speaks with CNBC's Arjun Kharpal at the opening remarks of the CNBC East Tech West conference in Nansha, Guangzhou on November 17, 2020 in China.

In the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, China's consumers are spending less time on the shopping process — but they're spending more money than before, according to a CEO of an Alibaba-owned company.

Chinese shoppers are particularly willing to pay a lot of money on luxury goods and cosmetics, Chen Xiaodong, CEO of InTime, said Tuesday. His remarks came during CNBC's annual East Tech West conference, which is being held this year both remotely and on the ground in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, China.

InTime is one of the largest department store operators in China and was acquired by tech juggernaut Alibaba in 2017.

"Consumer intention is still there. The people want to spend more money compared with last year but the time they spend on a shopping journey (has shortened)," he told CNBC's Arjun Kharpal at the opening remarks of the conference.

Earlier this year, InTime temporarily shut 65 of its stores for a number of weeks as China went into lockdown to tackle the pandemic.