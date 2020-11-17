BNP Paribas says two things must happen for the yuan to be globalized

China's push to internationalize the yuan will be driven by two things — incoming funds into the country and a relaxation of rules that restrict the Chinese currency from moving abroad, said the chief executive of BNP Paribas China.

The yuan is unlike other major currencies such as the U.S. dollar or the Japanese yen, which have floating exchange rates and are determined by market forces though supply and demand.

China maintains strict control of the onshore yuan's trading rate on the mainland. The offshore yuan —which trades outside the mainland, mostly in Hong Kong and Singapore — is influenced by demand and supply, but that volume is comparatively small.

Though the yuan isn't expected to unseat the dollar anytime soon, its prominence is rising in global reserves and international trade owing to Beijing's growing economic influence. The yuan is said to be the sixth most used currency in international payments and is used to settle about 20% of China's trade.

"(Yuan) internationalization will be driven by two things: One is the incoming funds into this country, and then the Chinese government and also the (People's Bank of China) need to relax to allow the renminbi to go outside," CG Lai said on Tuesday, referring to another name for the Chinese currency. His remarks came during a discussion at CNBC's annual East Tech West conference, which is being held this year both remotely and on the ground in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, China.