Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey testify before the Senate Tuesday — here's what they'll say

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Square co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey. Getty Images | CNBC

Dorsey: Killing Section 230 will stifle speech

In his prepared statement, Dorsey cautioned that getting rid of Section 230 would have the opposite effect that lawmakers intend. "Completely eliminating Section 230 or prescribing reactionary government speech mandates will neither address concerns nor align with the First Amendment," he wrote. "Indeed, such actions could have the opposite effect, likely resulting in increased removal of speech, the proliferation of frivolous lawsuits, and severe limitations on our collective ability to address harmful content and protect people online." He added, "The world has changed since Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 became law, but the fundamentals of online speech that led to its passage largely remain." Dorsey also wrote that the situation with the Post article showed the need for transparency among tech companies when they change their policies. Twitter initially prevented users from sharing the Post story because it violated company policies on hacked materials and personal information. Specifically, the story contained images of documents supposedly taken from a hard drive that belonged to Hunter Biden without his knowledge. Some of the documents shown in the article contained unredacted private email addresses. Dorsey wrote that it created the hacked materials policy in 2018, after discussions with the U.S. government, to prevent Twitter from becoming a conduit for the spread of hacked materials. But after journalists and others complained about how Twitter handled the Post article, Twitter revised the policy to cover only materials directly shared by hackers. "The @NYPost example demonstrates the complexity of content moderation and policy enforcement decisions," Dorsey wrote in his prepared statement. He also discussed Twitter's principles of procedural fairness and algorithmic choice, addressing conservatives' concerns about alleged bias. He wrote that while enforcement mistakes are "inevitable," Twitter makes it easy to appeal. "Procedural fairness at Twitter also means we ensure that all decisions are made without using political viewpoints, party affiliation, or political ideology, whether related to automatically ranking content on our service or how we develop or enforce the Twitter Rules," Dorsey wrote.

Zuckerberg on how Facebook helped the 2020 vote