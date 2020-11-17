Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock hand out lawn signs at a campaign event on October 3, 2020 in Lithonia, Georgia.

Georgia voters will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate in two January runoff elections.

Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler face competitive challenges from Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively. Georgia election rules called for runoff races when no candidate exceeded 50% of voter share in either race during the Nov. 3 general election.

Republicans have won 50 Senate seats, while Democrats have flipped one net seat for a total of 48. If Democrats win both Georgia races, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would be the tiebreaking vote, giving the party unified control of the White House and Congress.

Georgia has not elected a Democratic senator since 1996.

The runoff races come after President-elect Joe Biden made history as the first Democrat to win Georgia's presidential race since 1992, NBC News projected Friday.

Here are the key dates in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff elections: