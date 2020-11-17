Semiconductor equipment stocks could have a lot more upside, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday presented three potential buying opportunities connected to the chipmaking industry.

After reviewing chart analysis from a trusted technician, the "Mad Money" host is recommending investors keep an eye on two semiconductor equipment makers in particular.

"The charts, as interpreted by Bob Lang, suggest that the semiconductor capital equipment names could give you a lot more upside, even though they already have, especially Lam and Applied Materials," the "Mad Money" host said.

Lam Research, KLA Corp and Applied Materials have all surged higher in recent weeks, boosted by strong quarterly reports and demand for products. Wall Street is betting that chipmakers will spend heavily on production capacity next year and that their exposure to China will serve well under a Biden administration, after a tense trade war between the world's largest economies, Cramer said.

The question is if the stocks will be able to maintain the momentum. Lang, a technician who founded ExplosiveOptions.net and contributes to TheStreet.com, sees scenarios where it is likely.

"This is one of those bull markets that works, regardless of how long it takes for us to roll out a Covid vaccine," Cramer said. "If he's right [that] this is the beginning of a new cycle ... then this move, as implausible as it may be, could just be getting started."