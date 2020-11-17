Relativity Space raising $500 million at $2 billion valuation from Tiger and others, sources say

Relativity Space's third generation 3D-printer in its new headquarters, with CEO Tim Ellis standing by for scale.

Rocket builder and 3D-printing specialist Relativity Space is raising $500 million of fresh capital in a new round being led by Tiger Global Management, people familiar with the financing told CNBC on Tuesday.

The new fundraise, expected to close in the coming days, would jump Relativity's valuation to $2.3 billion, those people said. In addition to Tiger Global, Fidelity is also joining the round as a new Relativity investor. Existing investors in Relativity are also expected to be contributing — those include Social Capital, Playground Global, Y Combinator, Bond Capital, Tribe Capital, Jared Leto and Mark Cuban.

Tiger Global, the hedge fund of investor Chase Coleman, has more than $40 billion in assets under management.

Relativity declined CNBC's request for comment.