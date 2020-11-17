Four key risks could make 2021 the toughest year for banks since 2009, says S&P

S&P Global Ratings warned that banks could face their toughest year since the aftermath of the global financial crisis, with four key risks hanging over the sector.

The ratings agency currently has a "negative" outlook for about one third of global banks, with many downward revisions taken in light of the Covid-19 crisis and the oil price shock experienced earlier in the year.

"Twelve months ago, before Covid-19 struck, banks faced the new year with relative calm. The scenario for banks heading toward 2021 is a sharp contrast," said S&P Global Ratings Credit Analyst Emmanuel Volland.

"For many banking systems, we do not envisage recovery to pre-Covid-19 levels until 2023 or beyond."

Although S&P analysts expect banks' profitability to remain depressed in 2021 and the recovery to be slow, uncertain and geographically varied, they suggested that banks are overall in more robust shape to weather the storm than they were in 2009.