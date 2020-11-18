Dow Jones could hit the 40,000-point level next year, analyst says

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 15, 2019 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average stock index has the potential to reach the 40,000-point mark in 2021, according to Patrick Spencer, the vice chair of equities at investment bank Baird. He explained on CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" Wednesday that the index contained more value than growth stocks, and expects the former to outperform while the latter stabilizes. "So there's still a lot of despondency, a lot of reticence with regard to going into the market and they are still pretty unloved generally, equities," Spencer said Wednesday, revealing that discussions at his firm had touched on a possible surprise surge for the Dow. "We talk about maybe 40,000 level on the Dow there next year because of the make-up of that index which is more value than growth," he added, without giving a detailed target on when that might happen. The Dow Jones closed at 29,783 points on Tuesday and has risen by over 4% so far this year despite the coronavirus crisis. Stocks have seen a strong rally in the last few weeks on vaccine hopes, and Spencer's call would represent a climb of nearly 35% from current levels.

Spencer argued that the Dow Jones rally still had further to run next year. He pointed out that there was $6.5 trillion sitting in money market accounts, which are funds invested in short-term debt and cash. He also highlighted that despite a recent record investment in exchange-traded funds, which track stock markets, there had been more people selling out of ETFs this year than money going in. With a lot of people "hiding in cash," Spencer said equities remained out of favor and therefore believed markets would surprise investors next year to the upside.

Growth vs. value

Growth stocks are companies which are expected to show continued above-average market growth, such as those in the tech sector. Meanwhile, value stocks are businesses believed to be trading below their true value and will deliver higher returns when that value is realized by the market. The performance of value stocks hinges on that of the economy. And markets have recently seen a swing into value stocks amid the news of two effective coronavirus vaccines, spurring hopes of an economic recovery.

'Blockbuster economic growth'