Epic Games and many other app makers are not impressed with Apple's olive branch

Epic Games and Spotify responded on Tuesday to Apple's decision to cut App Store fees to 15% for developers who make less than $1 million in annual net sales from the App Store.

In short: They're not impressed. App development is a winner-take-most business, and the top 1% most popular publishers on Apple and Google's stores account for about 93% of sales, according to a 2019 estimate from app analytics firm Sensor Tower. Epic and Spotify, who are likely in that top 1% category, view Apple's move as an attempt to blunt criticism while doing little to address the underlying problem of unfair pricing for developers.

"This would be something to celebrate were it not a calculated move by Apple to divide app creators and preserve their monopoly on stores and payments, again breaking the promise of treating all developers equally," Epic CEO Tim Sweeney said on Tuesday.

"By giving special 15% terms to select robber barons like Amazon, and now also to small indies, Apple is hoping to remove enough critics that they can get away with their blockade on competition and 30% tax on most in-app purchases."

Sweeney said Android and iOS need to open up to competition for payments to level the playing field among developers and service providers.

"Apple's anti-competitive behavior threatens all developers on iOS, and this latest move further demonstrates that their App Store policies are arbitrary and capricious," Spotify said. "We hope that regulators will ignore Apple's 'window dressing' and act with urgency to protect consumer choice, ensure fair competition, and create a level playing field for all."

Epic Games and Spotify are among the most vocal Apple critics. Epic sued Apple earlier this year after the game developer released a version of Fortnite that allowed users to skip Apple's in-app payment platform, forgoing Apple's 30% cut, was banned from the App Store.

Spotify has criticized Apple's practice and teamed up with Epic Games, Match Group and other developers to create a nonprofit named "The Coalition for App Fairness" that is fighting for legal action against Apple's in-app commission fees. It also responded to Apple's changes on Tuesday.