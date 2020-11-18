Marissa Mayer is back and she wants to fix your address book

Marissa Mayer, former CEO of Yahoo! Inc. Bloomberg | Getty

Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer on Wednesday announced the launch of Sunshine, a consumer apps startup that is debuting with an address book app that relies on artificial intelligence. Sunshine is Mayer's first venture and return to the spotlight since stepping down from her role as Yahoo CEO after the company's $4.48 billion sale to Verizon in 2017. At launch, Mayer's start-up is rolling out Sunshine Contacts, an address book app that relies on AI to find and merge duplicate contacts, fill out incomplete information and continually keep that information up to date. The app integrates with the iOS Contacts app as well as Gmail and will be free to all iOS users with an invitation. "The idea is that Sunshine Contacts basically becomes the brain that operates your contacts," Mayer told CNBC. "Contacts, in our view, should be a living, changing thing." The app is also designed to make it easy to share your contact information with others, or keep that information updated for others. One feature, for example, allows users to change their contact info within the app and push it as an update to others who have their information and use Sunshine Contacts. "As I've been working on contacts, some days I just get really upset and concerned that there are thousands of people out there who still have my Google email address or Yahoo email address," said Mayer, before demonstrating the feature.

For Mayer, working on consumer apps is a return to form. Mayer built her reputation within the tech industry as a product leader during her tenure at Google. That's where in 2003 she met her Enrique Muñoz Torres, her Sunshine co-founder. There, the two collaborated on a number of projects, including iGoogle, a now-defunct Google product that allowed users to turn the Google website into a customized home page for their browser. Mayer originally opposed the idea of iGoogle, but Torres' presentation of the project sold her on it. "I was the keeper of the Google home page. It was my job to keep it clean, and Enrique got up and his idea was to just put a bunch of stuff on it, and he knew I would just be like 'No,'" Mayer said. "The way he sometimes frames his arguments, it makes me think about things differently." Torres followed Mayer to Yahoo in 2013, serving as a senior vice president on search and ads. The two began to discuss the foundational ideas for Sunshine in their last year at Yahoo, Mayer said. They decided the ideas didn't make sense at the time but could be worth revisiting. The two left Yahoo when the sale to Verizon was completed in June 2017. "Six months later Enrique called me and we got together and he was like ' I'm still excited to start that company that we were talking about a year ago,' and I was like, 'I am too,'" Mayer recalled.

Marissa Mayer and long-time colleague Enrique Muñoz Torres on Wednesday announced the launch of Sunshine and its first app Sunshine Contacts. Sunshine