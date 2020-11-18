Singapore biotech firm hopes for 'widespread' release of new Covid-19 treatment by early 2021

SINGAPORE — A new Covid-19 treatment could become available in Singapore and beyond by early 2021 as homegrown biotech company Hummingbird Bioscience joins major names in making steps to combat the coronavirus.

The experimental antibody therapy, which works by "building a wall" around infected cells, aims to provide necessary treatment even as pharmaceutical giants make progress in vaccine development, the company's co-founder told CNBC Tuesday.

"The key to tackling this global pandemic is building an arsenal of options, both preventative like vaccines, and treatments ... like antibody therapies," Jerome Boyd-Kirkup said.

The treatment, dubbed Hummingbird 115, will offer a "really important option" within that arsenal, both in caring for patients before a vaccine is found, and in treating those who do not respond well once one becomes available, he continued.