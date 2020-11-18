Ubisoft shares climbs after a record launch for its latest Assassin's Creed game

LONDON — Shares of Ubisoft climbed on Wednesday after the French video game maker announced that first-week sales of its new Assassin's Creed title outstripped that of any other launch in the popular franchise's history.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the latest instalment in the series, was released on Nov. 10 in tandem with the launch of Microsoft's next-generation Xbox consoles. The game follows the story of Eivor, a Viking raider whose tribe travels across the North Sea to settle in England.

Ubisoft topped the pan-European Stoxx 600 Monday morning, climbing 4.5%. The company said Assassin's Creed Valhalla also marks its best-selling launch on PC ever, thanks to "all-time record" sales on its online games store. Ubisoft didn't disclose how many copies of the game had been sold so far.