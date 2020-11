Chinese electric vehicle start-up Nio welcomed visitors to its exhibit at the 2020 Beijing auto show with a display of the Nio EP9 sportscar.

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

There's a new biggest Nio bull on the Street.

Bank of America more than doubled its price target on U.S.-listed shares of the China-based electric vehicle maker — from $23 to a Street high of $54.70 — on Wednesday based on the company's potential market share gain, as well as its growth in overseas markets.

Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan also hiked their target on the stock on Wednesday, both going to $50 from prior targets of $34 and $46, respectively.