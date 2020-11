Traders talk outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., November 9, 2020.

LONDON — As we approach the end of a troubling year, UBS strategists share their investment ideas for 2021.

The new year is expected to mark the start of an economic recovery after an uneven coronavirus shock. Central banks have promised to keep providing stimulus, Covid-19 vaccines are set to be rolled out, and governments across the world are likely to provide additional fiscal support.

All of these events have influenced UBS' investment strategy going into 2021.