The EU's historic coronavirus stimulus is now at risk: Here’s what you need to know

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban leaves at the end of the two days face-to-face European Union (EU) summit at the European Council Building in Brussels.

LONDON —The EU's historic plan to prop up its economy has suffered a "big setback" after Hungary and Poland vetoed the deal.

This is threatening to derail the distribution of much-needed funds at a time when the region is battling one of the deepest crises in modern history.

The 27 EU leaders agreed in July to borrow funds jointly, via the European Commission. It was an unprecedented move and ended long-standing opposition from more fiscally-conservative nations, such as Germany and the Netherlands, to commit to joint borrowing.

In negotiations with the European Parliament earlier this month, the deal was tweaked so that the disbursement of funds would be tied to commitments on the EU's core values — known as the rule of law.

However, Hungary and Poland — which have been under investigation for potentially disrespecting these European values, including by influencing the judiciary and undermining press freedom — oppose this new link and decided to veto the agreement at a meeting on Monday.

Analysts at consultancy firm Eurasia Group said this was a "big setback" to the overall plan.

"Even in the event of a December deal, there will be a significant delay in when funding reaches vulnerable member states, probably the third quarter of 2021 at the earliest," they said in a note on Monday.

The funds were expected to be made available from January onward.

Highly-indebted nations such as Italy and Spain, which have also sharply hit by the public health emergency, are struggling to provide financial support to their populations. Their weaker financial positions led them to ask for a European-wide support package in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic.