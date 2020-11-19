Bill Ackman is bullish on stocks for 2021, but has a hedge position for a 'tragic' end to 2020

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who made big money betting against the markets earlier this year, said he's optimistic about a recovery in 2021, but investors will need to get through a "tragic" year-end first.

"We think the next couple of months unfortunately are going to be tragic and very difficult for the globe and for our country in particular," Ackman said on a Pershing Square quarterly earnings call Thursday. "We have basically a 9/11 every day."