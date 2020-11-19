NFL to enforce intensive Covid-19 protocols starting Saturday — here's the memo

Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints talks with side judge Laird Hayes during the first half of the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the National Football League, its commissioner has decided to intensify safety protocols.

In a memo obtained by CNBC, NFL boss Roger Goodell said all 32 teams will switch to the league's "intensive protocol" starting Saturday. Under the guidelines, the NFL will reduce close contact between players and staff and mandate masks be worn at all times throughout practice sites.

"We reviewed data at last week's League meeting that demonstrated the substantial reductions in close contacts achieved by clubs operating under the Intensive Protocols," Goodell said in the memo.

He noted that under the NFL's stricter protocols "have reduced close contacts by more than 50 percent. The protocols have been used by 28 teams at least once and by 16 teams multiple times.

"These sustained reductions and the resulting health and safety benefits make it appropriate to implement the Intensive Protocols on a mandatory, league-wide basis," Goodell said.

On Tuesday, the NFL released its latest Covid-19 testing report, identifying 17 new cases. During the NFL's testing period, the league said 95 players and 175 team staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking to reporters after a league meeting last week, Goodell reiterated the NFL's plan to finish its season and hold Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay on Feb. 7. The NFL plans to have the game with 20% capacity.

The tightened protocols include:

Holding all team meetings virtually "unless held outdoors or in a practice bubble with masks being worn by all while maintaining physical distancing and wearing Kinexon tracking devices."

If clubs want to hold in-person meetings, officials will need to submit a request to the NFL's chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills and include the "reason for meeting, location, room square footage and capacity, seating-table diagram, and ventilation."

Teams will also switch meals to "grab and go only," restrict seating in cafeteria areas, limit players (10) and five staff members in training rooms.

Here is Goodell's memo: