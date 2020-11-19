Nvidia's game streaming service is now on the iPhone and will let you play Fortnite soon

Nvidia announced on Thursday that its GeForce Now game streaming service is now available on iPads and iPhones — through the Safari browser.

The launch means Apple users will finally be able to play console-quality games, including some that have been banned from the App Store, like Epic Games' Fortnite, which will launch soon.

Game streaming services from Google, Microsoft and Nvidia have so far been unavailable on iPhones and iPads because of Apple's strict App Store rules. Nvidia, following the same path as Amazon, utilized a workaround and enabled the service through the Safari web browser. That keeps the service off an app and out of Apple's App Store.

GeForce Now is a subscription service that starts at $4.99 per month and includes popular games like "Assassin's Creed Valhalla" and "Destiny 2 Beyond Light" that are typically played on gaming computers or game consoles from Sony or Microsoft. Nvidia said the service requires a controller and won't work with a keyboard or mouse.

Microsoft's similar service, xCloud, is available for Android phones but hasn't launched on iPhone yet. Microsoft could take a similar path to Nvidia and Amazon by building a web version of the app.