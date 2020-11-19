Global and local supply chains must split and technology will play a bigger role, investor says

CEO and Founder of North Summit Capital Min Wanli speaks during Day 2 of CNBC East Tech West on November 18, 2020 in Nansha, Guangzhou, China.

A split between global and local supply chains will be important in the event of another crisis like the global pandemic, said the chief executive and founder of investment firm North Summit Capital.

"I believe there's a bifurcation of the global supply chain into global and local," said Min Wanli of technology-focused North Summit Capital.

A supply chain is a network between a company and its suppliers to produce and distribute the firm's products.

"For the critical supply systems, they've got to have the self-contained local ecosystem, especially in the next crisis like the … coronavirus," he told CNBC's Evelyn Cheng. On the other hand, the pandemic has also shown that a "resilient and also highly engaged, interlocked supply chain across the globe" is needed to address "unprecedented common challenges" in the world.

"The global supply chain will be further strengthened," said Min, who was formerly chief scientist at Alibaba Cloud.