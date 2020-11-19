Skip Navigation
Politics

Trump campaign drops Michigan election lawsuit, Rudy Giuliani says

Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB
Dan Mangan@_DanMangan
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani said the campaign is withdrawing from an election-related lawsuit in Michigan.
  • The move represents the latest failure in the campaign's multi-state effort to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory.
  • "This morning we are withdrawing our lawsuit in Michigan," Giuliani said in a statement.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attend a campaign rally at Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City, Michigan, U.S., November 2, 2020.
Carlos Barria | Reuters

President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said Thursday that the Trump campaign is withdrawing from an election-related lawsuit in Michigan.

The move represents the latest failure in the campaign's multi-state effort to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's projected electoral victory.

"This morning we are withdrawing our lawsuit in Michigan," Giuliani said in a statement.

The Trump campaign's lawsuit had attempted to stop Wayne County, which contains the city of Detroit, from certifying its election results until swaths of ballots were cut from the final tally.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.