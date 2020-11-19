Trump campaign drops Michigan election lawsuit, Rudy Giuliani says

U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attend a campaign rally at Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City, Michigan, U.S., November 2, 2020.

President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said Thursday that the Trump campaign is withdrawing from an election-related lawsuit in Michigan.

The move represents the latest failure in the campaign's multi-state effort to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's projected electoral victory.

"This morning we are withdrawing our lawsuit in Michigan," Giuliani said in a statement.

The Trump campaign's lawsuit had attempted to stop Wayne County, which contains the city of Detroit, from certifying its election results until swaths of ballots were cut from the final tally.

