Trump’s refusal to concede ‘puts our country at peril,’ ex-Obama advisor says

Valerie Jarrett, an ex-senior advisor to former President Barack Obama, told CNBC that President Donald Trump's refusal to concede the election is making the country suffer.

Jarrett, who is now co-chair of the gender equity organization The United State of Women and a senior advisor at the Obama Foundation, said that "every day that goes by that there is this lack of cooperation, this unwillingness to face the reality of the outcome of the election, puts our country at peril."

Trump has so far refused to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden, despite major media organizations including NBC News having called the race nearly two weeks ago. Trump's campaign has waged a flurry of legal fights in key battleground states, he has falsely claimed he won the election and has asserted rampant voter fraud — without presenting evidence. Officials have rejected the fraud claims and say the election was the "most secure in American history."

Jarrett referred to Biden's warning earlier this week that "more people may die" from the coronavirus if Trump did not begin coordinating with the president-elect's team on vaccination planning.

Confirmed deaths from Covid-19 in the U.S. surpassed 250,000 on Wednesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, while infections are now over 11.5 million.

Jarrett was a co-chair for the Obama-Biden transition team in 2008 and said that administration was able to "hit the ground running" amid the global financial crisis, in large part due to President George W. Bush's "cooperation and support."