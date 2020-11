People walk along Wall Street in lower Manhattan on September 21, 2020 in New York City.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Alex Sacerdote's Whale Rock Capital Management shuffled its deck of tech stocks during the third quarter, dumping one of its largest holdings and adding a stake in a top e-commerce stock, according to securities filings.

Sacerdote, one of the rising stars of the hedge fund world, started Whale Rock in 2006 and made big bets on stay-at-home stocks earlier this year. The fund has nearly $15 billion in equity assets, according to FactSet.