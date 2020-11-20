Biden forges ahead with the transition while Trump paralyzes Washington

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks about the U.S. economy during a press briefing at the Queen Theater on November 16, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.

WASHINGTON — By most measures, President-elect Joe Biden had a busy and productive second week of his presidential transition.

On Monday, Biden convened a meeting of labor leaders and the CEOs of several major companies to discuss economic recovery priorities. The next day, he held a briefing with national security experts on threats facing the United States.

On Wednesday, Biden hosted a virtual roundtable with first responders to discuss the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The day after that, he held a meeting with Republican and Democratic governors to discuss state and federal coordination in a Biden administration.

On Friday afternoon, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris met in person in Wilmington, Delaware, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. There, the nation's four most powerful Democrats discussed legislative priorities for the coming year.

There were also significant announcements this week about who will staff the Biden White House, with longtime loyalists Mike Donilon and Steve Ricchetti tapped to serve as the incoming president's top advisors.

In addition to the veteran Biden hands, younger Democratic stars such as Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond and Biden's 2020 campaign manager, Jen O'Malley Dillon, will play integral roles in the day-to-day running of Biden's administration.

Biden also settled this week on at least one of his Cabinet picks, his Treasury secretary, although he refused to say whom he had chosen.

Several of Biden's White House staff announcements quickly drew the ire of progressive groups, which publicly criticized the incoming president for hiring top aides who have ties to the pharmaceutical industry and the oil and gas sector.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Biden transition advisor Jen Psaki brushed aside the public pressure from the left, saying Biden would assemble a team that reflected his pledge to be a president for "all of the country," meaning Democrats, Republicans and independents.

Yet all of Biden's outwardly normal, run-of-the-mill transition activity this week only served to underscore the fact that Biden's transition right now is anything but normal.

President Donald Trump has so far refused to concede the election he lost. And as several key swing states prepared to certify Biden's electoral victory this week, Trump grew increasingly desperate to overturn the election results.

In the two weeks since Election Day on Nov. 3, Trump's campaign has lost or abandoned more than two dozen lawsuits it filed, seeking to disqualify votes, prove voter fraud or invalidate election results.

With fewer and fewer legal avenues available, Trump this week turned his focus to obscure members of state election boards, part of a broader plan to persuade Republican board members in states he lost to refuse to certify the vote tally.