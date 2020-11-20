Covid reinfection 'highly unlikely' for at least six months, Oxford study says

Residents undergo a free rapid antigen nasopharyngeal swab test for Covid-19 at a testing facility set up in a school sports hall, on November 20, 2020 in Bolzano, South Tyrol, Northern Italy.

LONDON — People who have contracted the coronavirus are highly unlikely to contract the disease again for at least six months, according to the findings of a new study.

Researchers say the findings are "exciting" because they represent an important step in understanding how Covid-19 immunity may work.

The study, published Friday, was part of a major collaboration between the University of Oxford and Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

It claims to be the first large-scale research project of how much protection from reinfection people get after contracting the coronavirus. The study has not yet been peer-reviewed.

It comes after a string of encouraging vaccine results over the past couple of weeks following promising late-stage trial readouts from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, as well as positive phase two results from AstraZeneca-Oxford.

There is growing optimism that a coronavirus vaccine could help bring an end to the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 1.3 million lives worldwide.

Public health officials and experts have warned it could take months, maybe even more than a year, to distribute enough doses of any prospective coronavirus vaccine to achieve so-called herd immunity and suppress the virus.