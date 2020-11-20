Hong Kong looks to mainland China for the next air travel bubble

SINGAPORE — Hong Kong is hopeful its next "air travel bubble" could be with mainland China, the executive director of the city's tourism board has said.

Dane Cheng told CNBC such plans would hinge on the success of the forthcoming Hong Kong-Singapore travel corridor. But he noted that adding a similar arrangement for quarantine-free travel around China's Greater Bay Area would be the logical next step for business and leisure travelers.

"The next one for Hong Kong that we would like to see (would be) with the mainland, the Greater Bay Area," Cheng said Friday.

The Greater Bay Area links several cities in Guangdong province with the special administrative territories of Hong Kong and Macao.

"That would be a key border for us," he added, noting both proximity and common business and family ties.