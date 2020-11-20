Your iPhone can recognize any song that's playing with just a tap — here's how to set it up

Apple released a software update for iPhones and iPads earlier this month that includes a built-in music recognition button that can help you quickly identify a song that's playing.

It's one way Apple is using Shazam, which it acquired in 2018 for an estimated $400 million. And you don't need to have the Shazam app installed for this to work. All you do is add a button to the Control Center menu and then, when you hear a song you like and want to know who the artist is, you just tap the button.