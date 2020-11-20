Mnuchin says he and GOP leaders will discuss plan to pass targeted stimulus with Democrats' help

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday that he and senior GOP lawmakers will attempt to draft a targeted stimulus package and meet with Democrats in the coming weeks.

Mnuchin explained that he and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows will later Friday convene with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to brainstorm ideas for a more-targeted relief package.

Mnuchin, who with Meadows has led President Donald Trump's stimulus discussions for months, expressed some optimism that House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer may be more open to a compromise following the 2020 elections.

"I can tell you Mark Meadows and I will be speaking with Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy this morning," he said. "And we are going to come up with a plan to sit down with Pelosi and Schumer and try to get a targeted bill done for the people that really need it. And hopefully the Democrats will work with us."

"I understand that the Democrats didn't want us to do anything before the election because they didn't want to do something that could be helpful to the president," the secretary added. "But I had hoped, now that we're now past the election, that the Democrats would now work with us."

Mnuchin's comments came less than a day after the Treasury Department said it would not try to extend a handful of lending programs instituted with the Federal Reserve during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding for those programs is set to expire at the end of the year and would require Congress's approval if Mnuchin wished to prolong their expiration.

The lending facilities cover corporate bond buying, loans to state and local governments and the Main Street Lending Program to small- and medium-sized businesses. The Fed said it wanted the programs extended.