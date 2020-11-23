Majority of seniors have been targeted by a Social Security scam in the past three months. Here's how to protect yourself

If you receive a text, email or phone call purporting to be from the Social Security Administration, think twice before responding.

The people on the other end are likely fraudsters. And they're looking to catch individuals off guard and take advantage of their fears.

The November Retirement Confidence Index from SimplyWise, a technology company that helps people make Social Security claiming decisions, found 47% of Americans have been targeted by a Social Security scam in the past three months.

The rate was even higher for seniors, 53% of whom were the target of those schemes in the past three months. What's more, 21% of seniors received more than three Social Security fraud attempts in that time.

The SSA last year started a new hotline to report scams. Meanwhile, the Department of Justice has filed civil actions against telecom companies that have knowingly passed along phony calls.

Yet those efforts aren't enough to keep up with the pace of bad actors. Text messages that use the same language as the scam robo-calls, as well as emails with documents that look legitimate, are popping up, the SSA said earlier this year.