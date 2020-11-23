Two retail stocks to watch ahead of their earnings reports this week

Retail earnings are ramping up this week. Urban Outfitters reports on Monday, a day before Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Abercrombie and Fitch, Dollar Tree, Nordstrom, Gap and American Eagle Outfitters. All of their stocks are in the green year to date except for Nordstrom, which is down almost 48%. Gap has been this group's biggest gainer, up over 41%. With October retail sales missing expectations and a somewhat unpredictable holiday season around the corner, traders are on the lookout for anything that might indicate how the end-of-year spending story might play out for retailers. "The first name I'm going to be watching is Best Buy and the second name we're going to be watching is Dollar Tree," Craig Johnson, senior technical research analyst at Piper Sandler, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday. He pointed out that October's same-store sales numbers showed notable weakness in the clothing, food and drink and gasoline station categories. "When you look at this chart of Best Buy, it's in a very nicely established upper-trending price channel and all we've seen as of late is just a nice little sideways consolidation, but the primary trend is still higher," Johnson said.

"I'd still be buying that stock heading into the earnings print here and I see a nice sort of implied option move in this name, too, about 7%," he said. "So, I think that's one that should be bought." Dollar Tree, however, looked to be in a more precarious position, he said. "Dollar Tree doesn't have a real meaningful online presence, and they also are going to have some challenges importing goods from China and Asia given the fact that they've got a lot of imported goods coming in and shipping rates are going dramatically higher," he said, pointing to the chart.