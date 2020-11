Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, on Dec. 13, 2019.

The Monday before Thanksgiving kicks off the holiday season in the United States, and that tends to be a time of celebration for investors.

Since 1995, the S&P 500 has posted a positive return from the start of the Thanksgiving week through the end of the year 19 times, or 76%.

"Markets have seasonal tailwinds in place," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said in a note.