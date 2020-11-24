Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Barclays says a 'trifecta' of factors will lift the S&P 500 to 4,000 next year

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
NYSE

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Three major catalysts should help the S&P 500 gain another 12% by the end of 2021, according to Barclays.

The investment firm set its end-of-2021 target for the broad market index at 4,000, which is 11.8% above where the S&P 500 closed on Monday.