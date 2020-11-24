Bitcoin climbs past $19,000 and closes in on record price

Bitcoin climbed past $19,000 Tuesday as the world's best-known cryptocurrency continues its 2020 surge.

The price of bitcoin was trading about 4.25% higher for the session at $19,207, according to data from industry site CoinDesk.

Bitcoin has been on a tear in 2020, skyrocketing over 150% in a jump crypto enthusiasts have accredited to unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus in response to the Covid-19 crisis, as well as interest from big-name investors such as Paul Tudor Jones and Stanley Druckenmiller.

It is now creeping up toward the all-time high of $19,783 which it posted in a December 2017 rally that saw the values of several cryptocurrencies surge. After hitting that milestone, the bubble burst and bitcoin plummeted to as low as $3,122 the following year.

But many crypto fans claim things are different this time. They've cheered big moves in the industry from the likes of Fidelity Investments, Square and PayPal.