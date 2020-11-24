Dow 30,000 could draw in investors from the sidelines with more stocks participating in the next leg

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. NYSE

The Dow Jones Industrial average's rally through 30,000 could draw in sidelined cash and broaden market leadership, as investors bet on financials and other underperformers in addition to technology shares. The Dow rode to 30,000 from 20,000 with a big lift from technology. The top three performers since the Dow crossed 20,000 in January, 2017 were Apple, Microsoft and Salesforce.com, all up more than 230% in that time frame. The Dow soared more than 400 points Tuesday, breaking 30,000 for the first time. "I feel like every time we get to a big milestone, people ask, 'why aren't I in the stock market?'" said Scott Redler, partner with T3Live.com. "At this point, it feels like this is not going to be a 'sell the milestone'." Redler said the investment community has widened to include younger investors, and these type of milestones are encouraging. He expects the market to continue to head higher, but its rapid run from the lows may mean it has to consolidate and it could take a little longer to reach Dow 40,000 than it was to climb to 30,000 from 20,000.

Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities, said investors like big round numbers. "It's the knowledge that investors are doing well. It's not just on the front page of the Wall Street Journal. It's in the New York Times. It goes from Wall Street to Main Street. This is something that shows up on everybody's radar. This shines a bigger light on it," he said. Hogan said the market is looking past the headwinds of the surge in coronavirus cases. "You combine three vaccines heading to the FDA for approval and the fact we have a known commodity as Treasury Secretary and the economic data has not fallen off the cliff," said Hogan. "The headwinds are going to get worse, but this is a market that wants to look past this."

Broadening out from tech stocks

Strategists say technology will continue to be a favorite, but it will be joined by other sectors and stocks that have lagged. Investors have recently been loading up on cyclical stocks like industrials, materials, energy and financials, as sectors that will do well when the economy reopens next year. In just this week so far, financials have gained 5.2%, industrials are up 3.6% and materials are up 3.3%. Technology has only gained 1.2% this week. Since the beginning of the month, energy is up more than 37% and financials are up 19.4%. Industrials are up more than 18%, while technology has gained a relatively muted 9.4%.