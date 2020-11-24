Here's how the workforce will change in the coming decades: MIT report

The predictions were scary. Half of the jobs in industrialized countries could, one day, be taken over by robots. What would workers do? How would they earn a living?

In 2018, a taskforce at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology set out to answer these questions. Over the next two years, more than 20 faculty members and 25 graduate students spread out across the globe, from Scandinavia to Germany, interviewing some 200 companies to try to get a better snapshot of the future of work.

The more pressing threat, the researchers found, was not necessarily the one we'd imagined. Sure, robots and artificial intelligence were becoming more and more capable, but most companies expected the technology to create new and different jobs rather than to reduce their total positions.

More from Personal Finance:

Delayed unemployment cost her $20,000 in credit card debt

Economists are calling for more stimulus checks

Don't overlook these 6 money-saving employee benefits

The bigger problem is that the U.S. has created "a labor market in which the fruits are so unequally distributed, so skewed towards the top, that the majority of workers have tasted only a tiny morsel of a vast harvest," the report reads. Real wages haven't increases much since the 1970s, and most of the increases have been concentrated among White workers.

CNBC spoke with Elisabeth Reynolds, the executive director of MIT's Work of the Future Task Force, about its new 92-page report on technology and the labor force. The interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

CNBC: You write that technology isn't eliminating work, but changing it. What are some of the new jobs that we could see, going into the future, that don't exist now?

Elisabeth Reynolds: A lot of robotic jobs, whether it's in manufacturing or logistics. We'll have a whole new suite of maintenance workers who will work on new autonomous vehicles that are emerging. There will be telehealth administrators that help patients before an appointment, walking them through how the technology works and getting them comfortable with it.