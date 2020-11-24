Nikola shares fall after CEO fails to reassure investors GM won't pull out of $2 billion deal

Shares of embattled electric vehicle start-up Nikola Corp. fell by more than 8% in afterhours trading after CEO Mark Russell failed to reassure investors that the company's $2 billion deal with General Motors would still go through and that ousted founder Trevor Milton wouldn't suddenly sell off his shares.

During an interview on CNBC's "Mad Money with Jim Cramer," Russell said discussions with GM about supplying fuel cell and battery technologies as well as an all-electric pickup are ongoing, but he wouldn't comment much further than that.

"Both of those things are interesting to us," he said regarding GM's technologies. "We continue to talk to them about those things." If a deal isn't finalized by Dec. 3, either side can walkaway.

Russell also declined to speculate about what Milton, who stepped down as chairman in September, plans to do with the 91.6 million shares he owns after a lock-up period that prevented him from cashing in his equity ends Dec. 1. That includes 6 million shares in "founder options" he gave to the early employees, leaving him with 85.6 million shares. There are roughly 360.9 million shares of company stock outstanding, making Milton Nikola's largest single shareholder.